Cultural Bridges: British Council's Impact on Youth Through Arts and Education
British Council India, emphasizing arts and education, aims to foster connections among youth internationally. At the Hornbill Festival, the organization highlighted its initiatives to support young people, especially through educational partnerships like Chevening Scholarships, promoting cultural understanding between India and the UK, with a focus on the North East region.
- Country:
- India
The British Council India is championing the transformative power of music, arts, and education in forming deeper connections among young people from diverse nations.
During the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, Alison Barrett, Director of British Council India, underscored the council's efforts in creating platforms for youth to develop crucial skills for their future careers. She noted the unique role of cultural exchanges, such as the Hornbill Festival, in fostering international friendships and contributing to global peace and prosperity.
Barrett also announced collaborative efforts with the UK and Nagaland governments to grant local youth access to prestigious Chevening Scholarships, aiming to equip them with international exposure and skills that will enhance their career prospects and community contributions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jubin Nautiyal and Anshul Garg's First Collaboration Set to Create Musical Magic with 'Hadh Se'
Spotlight on Entertainment: Musicals, Honors, and Mysterious Tragedies
Delhi's Education System Shifts Online Amid Severe Air Quality Crisis
Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates Education and Life Values at AUAP Conference
VISTAS Achieves Coveted NAAC A++ Status: A New Era for Higher Education