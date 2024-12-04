Cultural Bridges: British Council's Impact on Youth Through Arts and Education

The British Council India is championing the transformative power of music, arts, and education in forming deeper connections among young people from diverse nations.

During the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, Alison Barrett, Director of British Council India, underscored the council's efforts in creating platforms for youth to develop crucial skills for their future careers. She noted the unique role of cultural exchanges, such as the Hornbill Festival, in fostering international friendships and contributing to global peace and prosperity.

Barrett also announced collaborative efforts with the UK and Nagaland governments to grant local youth access to prestigious Chevening Scholarships, aiming to equip them with international exposure and skills that will enhance their career prospects and community contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)