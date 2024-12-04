Left Menu

90 Words for 90 Years: English Reflects Decades of Change

The British Council celebrates its 90th anniversary with a collection of 90 influential words reflecting linguistic evolution influenced by cultural, technological, and societal changes since 1934. Curated by Dr. Barbara McGillivray, the collection explores how English has responded to global developments, connecting cultures and shaping modern communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The British Council has unveiled a compelling collection of 90 words, each representing the pivotal moments that have shaped the English language since the 1930s. These words, such as 'babysitter', 'gay', 'artificial intelligence', 'woke', and 'Barbiecore', illustrate the societal, cultural, and technological metamorphoses of their respective eras.

Curated by Dr. Barbara McGillivray, a computational linguistics expert, the collection mirrors how English has evolved in response to social changes, technology, and global trends. Key themes include the rise of global English, science and technology's influence, and cultural intersections, showcasing English as an ever-evolving connector.

The words also shed light on significant historical milestones, from wartime impacts and scientific breakthroughs of the earlier decades to recent trends like social media culture, digital anxiety, and evolving social justice movements, underscoring English's role as a reflection of our evolving world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

