Jack Huston: A New Legacy Unfolds in 'Day of the Fight'

Actor and director Jack Huston, belonging to a storied Hollywood lineage, steps out of the shadow of his family's illustrious past to helm his debut feature film, 'Day of the Fight'. Despite his heritage, Huston discloses that the path to realizing his vision was fraught with challenges.

Although every day presents new hurdles, Huston remains committed to his project, which features an impressive cast including Michael Pitt, Nicolette Robinson, Joe Pesci, Steve Buscemi, and Ron Perlman. The film, backed by Falling Forward Films, is set to hit theaters this Friday.

Reflecting on invaluable family advice about the significance of casting, Huston crafted the role of Irish Mike, a remorseful, terminally ill boxer, specifically for Pitt. Their collaboration previously flourished on the set of HBO's 'Boardwalk Empire', cementing a creative bond crucial for bringing this poignant story to life.

(With inputs from agencies.)