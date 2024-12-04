Rajasthan Seeks Pavilion at Maha Kumbh 2025

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has made a formal request to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, seeking the allocation of land for a Rajasthan pavilion at the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. This initiative aims to provide essential amenities to the multitude of devotees traveling from Rajasthan.

In a government statement, Sharma emphasized the significance of a dedicated pavilion that would ensure rest, refreshment, and medical facilities for the visiting pilgrims. The request underscores the commitment to enhance the experience and welfare of the attendees from Rajasthan.

The Maha Kumbh is slated to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj, presenting a colossal gathering of spiritual significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)