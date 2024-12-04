PM Modi Lauds 'The Sabarmati Report' at Special Screening
Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari and PM Modi were among key figures attending 'The Sabarmati Report' screening. The film, depicting true events, has been praised for its honest portrayal. PM Modi commended the filmmakers, while actor Vikrant Massey expressed his joy at watching alongside national leaders.
In a significant event, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari visited the Entertainment Paradise in Jaipur to watch the film 'The Sabarmati Report' with party colleagues. Discussing the film, Kumari affirmed, "The truth is finally out. The movie genuinely depicts the events it portrays."
Earlier this week in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the film at a special screening with its producers, including Ektaa. Expressing his admiration, PM Modi stated, "Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report.' I commend the makers for their effort."
The screening was a star-studded affair with actor Vikrant Massey calling it the career highlight. "Sharing this experience with the Prime Minister and senior ministers was special," he commented. Senior ministers like Amit Shah and Jeetendra all praised the film's narrative on Godra's events.
