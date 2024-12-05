Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at 'Pushpa 2' Premiere Due to Overcrowding

A woman lost her life and her son was hospitalized due to asphyxiation at the crowded premiere of 'Pushpa 2' starring Allu Arjun. The overwhelming fan turnout caused a stampede-like situation at a small cinema hall, highlighting inadequate planning and crowd management.

A tragic incident unfolded at the premiere of actor Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' when a woman died and her son was hospitalized due to asphyxiation amid chaotic conditions at a cinema hall, authorities reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night as a large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the star, resulting in a stampede-like situation. The woman's husband noted the lack of arrangements by theater management or prior information about the actor's visit, which contributed to the chaos.

Police confirmed that the theater was overwhelmed by the massive crowd, and efforts to control the situation included the use of mild force by law enforcement. Despite efforts to perform CPR, the woman passed away, and her son remains under medical care. A case has been filed pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

