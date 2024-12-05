Left Menu

Amid Tight Security, Sukhbir Badal's Devotional Duties Continue at Takht Kesgarh Sahib

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader, continued his penance at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Punjab, performing duties as 'sewadar' amid heightened security following a recent assassination attempt. Under religious punishment for past actions of his party, Badal engaged in community service accompanied by family and fellow party members.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, resumed his religious penance on Thursday at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Punjab's Rupnagar district. Following a recent attempt on his life, Badal, a Z+ category protectee, was surrounded by significant security measures as he performed 'sewadar' duties outside the gurdwara.

Dressed in the traditional blue 'sewadar' attire, the former deputy chief minister was stationed at the shrine from 9 am, extending his religious service as part of a directive from the Akal Takht. The 62-year-old politician, held responsible alongside his party for historical 'mistakes,' spent time listening to 'kirtan' and washing dishes in the gurdwara's community kitchen.

On Wednesday, Badal narrowly evaded harm at the Golden Temple when former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura's assassination attempt was thwarted by plainclothes officers. In response, Rupnagar's law enforcement, supplemented by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's task force, bolstered security protocols, including metal detectors. Family members and fellow leaders performing similar penance joined Badal at the gurdwara during this significant occasion.

