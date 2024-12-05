Left Menu

Grand Preparations Underway for PM Modi's Visit to Mahakumbhnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mahakumbhnagar and Prayagraj on December 13 to inspect preparations for the 2025 Mahakumbh. The area has been named a new district. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will review arrangements on December 7. Festive beautification efforts are underway for PM Modi's arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:12 IST
Grand Preparations Underway for PM Modi's Visit to Mahakumbhnagar
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mahakumbhnagar and Prayagraj on December 13, where he will review preparations for the 2025 Mahakumbh and inaugurate several projects.

The site of the upcoming Mahakumbh, located on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj, has been christened Mahakumbhnagar and has recently been designated as a new district by the state government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit on December 7 to conduct a thorough inspection of the arrangements, ensuring all preparations are on track ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. The region will be adorned festively, with plans for extensive beautification across the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024