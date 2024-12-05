Grand Preparations Underway for PM Modi's Visit to Mahakumbhnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mahakumbhnagar and Prayagraj on December 13, where he will review preparations for the 2025 Mahakumbh and inaugurate several projects.

The site of the upcoming Mahakumbh, located on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj, has been christened Mahakumbhnagar and has recently been designated as a new district by the state government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit on December 7 to conduct a thorough inspection of the arrangements, ensuring all preparations are on track ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. The region will be adorned festively, with plans for extensive beautification across the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)