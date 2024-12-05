Left Menu

Walk Against Drugs: Uniting to Combat Addiction

Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will join a walkathon to raise awareness against drug abuse. The event, spanning 70 kilometers over five days, begins December 7 in Punjab and aims to inspire communities to combat drug addiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:37 IST
Walk Against Drugs: Uniting to Combat Addiction
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to combat drug abuse, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will participate in a walkathon next week. This event aims to shine a spotlight on the pervasive issue of drug addiction in the region. Among the prominent figures joining this initiative is 113-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh, a symbol of endurance and resilience.

Starting on December 7 in Chhauni Kalan, Punjab, the 'People's walk against drugs' will cover 70 km over five days, concluding at the Jung-e-Azadi memorial in Kartarpur on December 11. The governor has committed to walking a distance of 15 kilometers over two days to engage directly with youth and local communities.

Organized by Khushwant, this event sees participation from diverse individuals, including sportsmen, academics, and farmers. It builds upon last year's successful march, encouraging civil society to unite against the drug menace. The promising turnout and support highlight the community's dedication to addressing this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024