Walk Against Drugs: Uniting to Combat Addiction

In a concerted effort to combat drug abuse, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will participate in a walkathon next week. This event aims to shine a spotlight on the pervasive issue of drug addiction in the region. Among the prominent figures joining this initiative is 113-year-old marathon runner Fauja Singh, a symbol of endurance and resilience.

Starting on December 7 in Chhauni Kalan, Punjab, the 'People's walk against drugs' will cover 70 km over five days, concluding at the Jung-e-Azadi memorial in Kartarpur on December 11. The governor has committed to walking a distance of 15 kilometers over two days to engage directly with youth and local communities.

Organized by Khushwant, this event sees participation from diverse individuals, including sportsmen, academics, and farmers. It builds upon last year's successful march, encouraging civil society to unite against the drug menace. The promising turnout and support highlight the community's dedication to addressing this issue.

