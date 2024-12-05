Left Menu

Insider Call for Reducing Customs Duty on Cultural Artefacts

Experts at the 106th National Convention of the Indian Numismatic Society urged the government to alleviate customs duties on returning cultural artefacts to India. They argued that high duties discourage private collectors from restoring India's heritage. Officials have made repeated requests for change, but government response remains elusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:48 IST
Experts at the 106th National Convention of the Indian Numismatic Society issued a clarion call for the government's intervention to reduce or abolish customs duties on bringing back India's cultural artefacts from abroad. The current 33 percent duty is seen as prohibitive, acting as a deterrent for those aiming to restore the nation's heritage.

Farukh S Todiwala, a prominent member of the Society, highlighted this financial burden as unfair compared to the practices in countries like the UK and US, which offer more encouraging environments for such restoration efforts. Attempts to engage governmental support have thus far gone unanswered.

Further discussions were held alongside a symposium titled 'Unveiling Northern India's History, Religion, Art, and Culture Through Coinage' where experts from across India echoed the pressing need for an equitable tax regime to promote cultural preservation.

