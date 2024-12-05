Tragic Kayaking Accident Claims Two Lives at Pawna Dam
Two men drowned at Pawna Dam in Pune while kayaking. Mayur Bharsake and Tushar Ahire lost their lives when Ahire tried to save Bharsake, who had fallen into the water. The incident unfolded among a group of eight picnickers, without professional kayak operators present.
A tragic kayaking accident at Pawna Dam in Pune's Maval tehsil claimed the lives of two men, police reported. The incident occurred when one of the men, Mayur Bharsake, fell off his kayak and began to drown.
In a heroic yet fatal attempt, his friend Tushar Ahire jumped from another kayak to rescue him, resulting in the loss of both men's lives. The distressing event was captured on video and widely circulated, showing friends of the victims on the riverbank.
The incident spotlighted safety concerns, as neither kayak had trained operators. Inspector Kishor Dumal confirmed that Bharsake's body was recovered Wednesday evening and Ahire's body was found the following afternoon, aided by local volunteer groups.
