Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav: Celebrating Northeast India's Cultural Legacy

The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a three-day celebration highlighting the cultural richness of northeast India. Held at Bharat Mandapam, the event aims to promote economic opportunities through traditional arts, crafts, handicrafts, handlooms, and tourism while featuring exhibitions and musical performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav on Friday, a vibrant three-day event spotlighting the cultural diversity of northeast India. Hosted at Bharat Mandapam, the festival aims to showcase the region's traditional arts and crafts.

The event encompasses a variety of programs, including rural markets, pavilion exhibits tailored to each state, and technical sessions addressing the region's developmental priorities. Aimed at enhancing economic opportunities, the festival focuses on sectors such as traditional handicrafts, handlooms, agricultural products, and tourism.

Key highlights will feature investor roundtables and buyer-seller meets to facilitate networking and partnerships. The festival will also host a design conclave and fashion shows to display northeast India's unique handloom and handicraft traditions. Attendees can enjoy vibrant musical performances and savor indigenous cuisines, further celebrating the region's rich cultural heritage.

