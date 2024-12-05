Empowering Farmers: India's Focus on Agriculture

The focus on farmers in India has taken a front seat under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, according to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. During his address in the Upper House, Dhankhar highlighted efforts across sectors like housing, solar energy, and technological advancement aimed at uplifting farmers' lives.

"Our expectations are high," he remarked, "yet our achievements so far have been substantial, with all agencies working synergistically towards empowering farmers in the nation." He expressed confidence that current initiatives would continue to gain momentum.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda also acknowledged the government's attention to farming issues, noting the significant concerns facing the farming community. Dhankhar recently reiterated the need for focus on these persisting challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)