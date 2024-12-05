Left Menu

Empowering Farmers: India's Focus on Agriculture

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is prioritizing farmer issues across various domains including housing, technology, and solar power. Dhankhar expressed high expectations for advancements to support farmers, while former PM H D Deve Gowda highlighted the challenges faced by the farming community.

Empowering Farmers: India's Focus on Agriculture
The focus on farmers in India has taken a front seat under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, according to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. During his address in the Upper House, Dhankhar highlighted efforts across sectors like housing, solar energy, and technological advancement aimed at uplifting farmers' lives.

"Our expectations are high," he remarked, "yet our achievements so far have been substantial, with all agencies working synergistically towards empowering farmers in the nation." He expressed confidence that current initiatives would continue to gain momentum.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda also acknowledged the government's attention to farming issues, noting the significant concerns facing the farming community. Dhankhar recently reiterated the need for focus on these persisting challenges.

