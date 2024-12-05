Tragedy Strikes 'Pushpa 2' Premiere Amidst Box Office Buzz

A tragic incident marred the excitement surrounding the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. On December 4, a stampede resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to a child, casting a shadow over the event. Authorities have launched an investigation, pledging stringent action against those responsible for the chaos.

The movie's producers, Mythri Movie Makers, expressed their heartfelt condolences. They have promised support to the victims' families, as public interest oscillates between grief and anticipation. Actor Allu Arjun also voiced his sorrow, emphasizing solidarity with the affected families.

Despite the tragedy, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is generating significant buzz, expected to dominate the box office with its gripping storyline and star performances. As fans eagerly await, the movie is poised to be among the year's cinematic highlights, underscoring the Telugu film industry's influence and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)