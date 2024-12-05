Honoring the Legacy: Sheikh Abdullah's 119th Birth Anniversary
The National Conference commemorated the 119th birth anniversary of its founder, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. Key figures like Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah paid respects at his mausoleum in Srinagar. Sheikh Abdullah is revered for his visionary leadership and deep impact on Jammu and Kashmir's history and society.
The National Conference marked the 119th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, its founder, with solemn tributes on Thursday. The event witnessed floral offerings at his mausoleum located in Hazratbal, Srinagar, orchestrated by prominent figures, including NC president Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
A gathering of party leaders, functionaries, and supporters assembled to honor Sheikh Abdullah, who passed away in 1982. Known as Sher-e-Kashmir, he is celebrated for his visionary leadership and impactful contributions to the region, as reiterated by a government spokesperson.
The chief minister led a poignant ceremony at Naseembagh, emphasizing Sheikh Abdullah's enduring legacy. He praised the late leader's vision for inspiring efforts to improve Jammu and Kashmir, affirming commitment to justice, equality, and communal harmony. Farooq Abdullah equally honored his father's principles as a perpetual guiding light.
