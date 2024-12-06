Tragic End on Aoraki: Climbers Presumed Dead After Fall

Authorities believe that three climbers, missing on Aoraki, New Zealand's highest peak, for five days have tragically died in a fall. The men, two from the US and one from Canada, disappeared during an expedition that began last Saturday.

Despite footprints spotted in the snow and items retrieved from the site, the search has been halted. Harsh weather conditions stymied efforts over several days, Inspector Vicki Walker stated, affecting the probability of locating the men's bodies alive.

Amid these grim circumstances, the deaths of the climbers have been referred to a coroner for further assessment. The peak remains perilous, claiming over 240 lives since the early 20th century, underscoring the risks associated with such challenging ascents.

