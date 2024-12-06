Tragic End on Aoraki: Climbers Presumed Dead After Fall
Three climbers, two Americans and one Canadian, are presumed dead after going missing on New Zealand's Aoraki peak, following a fall. Despite efforts, the search has ended due to harsh weather and lack of evidence. The case is now with the coroner.
- Country:
- New Zealand
Authorities believe that three climbers, missing on Aoraki, New Zealand's highest peak, for five days have tragically died in a fall. The men, two from the US and one from Canada, disappeared during an expedition that began last Saturday.
Despite footprints spotted in the snow and items retrieved from the site, the search has been halted. Harsh weather conditions stymied efforts over several days, Inspector Vicki Walker stated, affecting the probability of locating the men's bodies alive.
Amid these grim circumstances, the deaths of the climbers have been referred to a coroner for further assessment. The peak remains perilous, claiming over 240 lives since the early 20th century, underscoring the risks associated with such challenging ascents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We have to take lessons from New Zealand series but can't carry baggage, conditions were different, and here you had different results: Bumrah.
Nursing in Crisis: Urgent Call for New Zealand's Workforce Strategy
Ange Capuozzo Returns for Italy's Showdown with New Zealand
Canadian Citizen Granted Bail in High-Profile NDPS Case
Australia Announces Squads for ODI Series Against India and New Zealand