Manoj Bajpayee's Journey: From Rejection to Revered Talent

Despite multiple rejections from the National School of Drama, actor Manoj Bajpayee found success through relentless pursuit of his passion. Comparatively, he developed a symbolic mentor relationship with the institution, akin to Eklavya's devotion in the Mahabharata, shaping his successful career in the performing arts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:01 IST
Despite being turned away four times by the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD), acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee persevered to carve out a successful career, drawing inspiration from the institution itself. Although he wasn't formally trained there, Bajpayee likens his journey with NSD to the legendary tale of Eklavya and Dronacharya from the Mahabharata.

In the beginning, Bajpayee faced significant hurdles, including initial rejection that left him devastated. However, his unwavering dedication to the craft of acting saw him overcome these challenges. Through theater and relentless practice, Bajpayee built a robust foundation that led to his eventual success in Indian cinema.

Today, Bajpayee is a celebrated actor known for his roles in films like 'Satya' and series like 'The Family Man.' He credits much of his passion and drive to the indirect influence of NSD and the resilience developed during his formative years in Delhi, navigating life with limited resources but an abundance of determination.

