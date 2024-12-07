Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Breaks Records Worldwide

Allu Arjun's latest cinematic venture, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', has ignited the global box office, raking in an impressive Rs 449 crore in just two days. The sequel to the 2021 hit 'Pushpa: The Rise', it debuted with an extraordinary box office tally of Rs 294 crore on its opening day.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is making waves for its record-breaking earnings, shared enthusiastically on social media by its production house. The film's initial day one collection shattered the previous record held by SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', which stood at Rs 223.5 crore.

In 'Pushpa 2', Arjun reprises his role as the laborer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj. The film continues its predecessor's legacy of success, expanding its fan base and breaking new ground in Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)