Yogi Adityanath Highlights Vihangam Yog's Legacy in India's Spiritual Unity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of national interest for security and religious safety while celebrating the centenary of Vihangam Yog Sant Samaj. Praising contributions by Sadhguru Sadafal Dev Maharaj and India's respect for its heritage, he credited PM Modi for globalizing Yoga and developing UP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varansi | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed on national interest as a cornerstone for security during an event marking 100 years of the Vihangam Yog Sant Samaj.

Praising the spiritual contributions of Sadhguru Sadafal Dev Maharaj, Adityanath highlighted the efforts of Prime Minister Modi in promoting Yoga worldwide and developing Varanasi.

Adityanath called for unity beyond personal and sectarian divides, linking India's tradition of Sanatan Dharma with the nation's development under strong leadership and a vision for 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

