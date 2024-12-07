Yogi Adityanath Highlights Vihangam Yog's Legacy in India's Spiritual Unity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed on national interest as a cornerstone for security during an event marking 100 years of the Vihangam Yog Sant Samaj.

Praising the spiritual contributions of Sadhguru Sadafal Dev Maharaj, Adityanath highlighted the efforts of Prime Minister Modi in promoting Yoga worldwide and developing Varanasi.

Adityanath called for unity beyond personal and sectarian divides, linking India's tradition of Sanatan Dharma with the nation's development under strong leadership and a vision for 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)