Hope for Kashmir: A Journey Towards Peace and Stability

Lt Gen (retd) D P Pandey has urged the people of Kashmir to cherish and maintain the hard-earned peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the role of the younger generation in safeguarding peace and advised them to take paths of prosperity while avoiding destructive agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:48 IST
At the Kashmir Literature Festival, former Corps Commander Lt Gen (retd) D P Pandey expressed optimism that the newly elected representatives in Jammu and Kashmir will safeguard the region's hard-earned peace.

Pandey highlighted the importance of nurturing peace like children and noted a newfound sense of hope in Kashmir over the past five to six years. He urged citizens to hold onto this stability for future generations.

In his address, Pandey encouraged the youth to avoid drugs and radicalization, and instead focus on building prosperous futures while engaging with educational events like literature festivals that promote societal awareness and normalcy.

