Prime Minister Modi Praises BAPS Volunteers' Dedication

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the dedicated service of BAPS volunteers, urging them to contribute towards India's development by 2047. Speaking at a virtual gathering, Modi underscored the importance of 'seva' or service, emphasizing its integral role in Hindu culture and societal growth.

Updated: 07-12-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:51 IST
In a virtual address to the BAPS Karyakarta Sammelan at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi cricket stadium, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the unwavering service of BAPS volunteers, urging them to push for India's advancement into a developed nation by 2047.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the significance of 'seva' as an essential duty, rooted deeply in Indian culture. The event also saw the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

BAPS, a spiritual organization, strives to uplift society by promoting Hindu values of faith, service, and global harmony, aiming to foster individual growth and societal improvement.

