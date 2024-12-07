Heartbreak at 'Pushpa 2' Premiere: A Tragic Turn Amidst Success
The success of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' was overshadowed by tragedy when a woman died during the film’s premiere in Hyderabad. The team expressed profound sorrow, pledging support to the affected family. Despite the incident, the film continues to excel at the box office with strong global earnings.
- Country:
- India
The release of Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2' has been both triumphant and tragic. While the film opened to overwhelming audience acclaim, its premiere was marred by a devastating incident, as a woman lost her life in a stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre.
During a success meet organized by the filmmakers, tributes were paid to the deceased fan. Actor Allu Arjun expressed shock and grief, stating, 'It took me hours to process it. We are all deeply saddened.' Director Sukumar echoed these sentiments, apologizing to the victim's family and promising support.
On Friday, Allu Arjun took to social media, offering condolences and announcing a Rs 25 lakh assistance package for the victim's family. Despite this tragedy, 'Pushpa 2' continues to perform exceptionally, grossing an impressive Rs 294 crore globally on its opening day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
STAR Hospitals Launches Advanced Liver Institute in Hyderabad
Raghu Vamsi Group Ushers in Growth with State-of-the-Art Hyderabad Facility
Flowing Solutions: Godavari Water for Hyderabad's Thirst
Clarks Inn Suites Hyderabad: A New Benchmark in Hospitality
IAMPHENOM INDIA: Transforming HR with AI in Hyderabad