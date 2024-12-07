Left Menu

Heartbreak at 'Pushpa 2' Premiere: A Tragic Turn Amidst Success

The success of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' was overshadowed by tragedy when a woman died during the film’s premiere in Hyderabad. The team expressed profound sorrow, pledging support to the affected family. Despite the incident, the film continues to excel at the box office with strong global earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:43 IST
Actor Allu Arjun at 'Pushpa 2' success meet (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The release of Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2' has been both triumphant and tragic. While the film opened to overwhelming audience acclaim, its premiere was marred by a devastating incident, as a woman lost her life in a stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre.

During a success meet organized by the filmmakers, tributes were paid to the deceased fan. Actor Allu Arjun expressed shock and grief, stating, 'It took me hours to process it. We are all deeply saddened.' Director Sukumar echoed these sentiments, apologizing to the victim's family and promising support.

On Friday, Allu Arjun took to social media, offering condolences and announcing a Rs 25 lakh assistance package for the victim's family. Despite this tragedy, 'Pushpa 2' continues to perform exceptionally, grossing an impressive Rs 294 crore globally on its opening day.

Latest News

