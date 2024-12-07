Pushpa 2: The Rule Smashes Indian Box Office Records

Allu Arjun's much-anticipated film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has set a new benchmark in the Indian film industry by grossing over Rs 500 crore within the first three days of its release, marking a historic milestone.

During a 'success meet', Naveen Yerneni from Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of the film, confirmed that over one lakh tickets were booked through BookMyShow, indicating overwhelming audience interest.

'Pushpa 2', the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, has not only captivated Indian audiences but has also made waves internationally since its release on December 4. Allu Arjun credited director Sukumar as successive predictions for the film continue to soar beyond expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)