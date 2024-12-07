Celebrating 25 Years of Ramakant Smriti Story Awards
Five accomplished storytellers were honored with the Ramakant Smriti Story Award at a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the award's establishment. Recipients included Nirdesh Nidhi, Anju Sharma, Asha Pandey, Akhilesh Srivastava, and Geeta Shri, celebrating their literary contributions between 2019 and 2023.
- Country:
- India
At a prestigious ceremony held at the Gandhi Peace Foundation, five distinguished storytellers were conferred the Ramakant Smriti Story Award for the years 2019 to 2023. This marks a significant milestone as the award celebrated 25 years since its inception.
The award recipients included Nirdesh Nidhi, Anju Sharma, Asha Pandey, Akhilesh Srivastava, and Geeta Shri, honored for their remarkable storytelling contributions. The ceremony had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to award committee convenor Mahesh Darpan.
This annual award commemorates senior litterateur Ramakant, recognizing standout stories published in literary magazines. This year's selection committee comprised notable figures from the arts and literature sectors, ensuring the continuation of this esteemed tradition. Previously awarded writers include Neelima Singh and Ajay Prakash, among others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Forces Accelerate Advance in Ukraine: Medal Ceremony Highlights Bravery
Wedding Disrupted: Criminal Externed from Meerut Before Ceremony
Empowering Women Engineers: IGDTUW's Inspirational Convocation Ceremony
Nvidia CEO Proclaims Advent of AI Era at HKUST Ceremony
Memorial Ceremony at Sado Island Gold Mines Amid South Korea Boycott