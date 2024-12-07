Celebrating 25 Years of Ramakant Smriti Story Awards

At a prestigious ceremony held at the Gandhi Peace Foundation, five distinguished storytellers were conferred the Ramakant Smriti Story Award for the years 2019 to 2023. This marks a significant milestone as the award celebrated 25 years since its inception.

The award recipients included Nirdesh Nidhi, Anju Sharma, Asha Pandey, Akhilesh Srivastava, and Geeta Shri, honored for their remarkable storytelling contributions. The ceremony had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to award committee convenor Mahesh Darpan.

This annual award commemorates senior litterateur Ramakant, recognizing standout stories published in literary magazines. This year's selection committee comprised notable figures from the arts and literature sectors, ensuring the continuation of this esteemed tradition. Previously awarded writers include Neelima Singh and Ajay Prakash, among others.

