Left Menu

Celebrating 25 Years of Ramakant Smriti Story Awards

Five accomplished storytellers were honored with the Ramakant Smriti Story Award at a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the award's establishment. Recipients included Nirdesh Nidhi, Anju Sharma, Asha Pandey, Akhilesh Srivastava, and Geeta Shri, celebrating their literary contributions between 2019 and 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:01 IST
Celebrating 25 Years of Ramakant Smriti Story Awards
  • Country:
  • India

At a prestigious ceremony held at the Gandhi Peace Foundation, five distinguished storytellers were conferred the Ramakant Smriti Story Award for the years 2019 to 2023. This marks a significant milestone as the award celebrated 25 years since its inception.

The award recipients included Nirdesh Nidhi, Anju Sharma, Asha Pandey, Akhilesh Srivastava, and Geeta Shri, honored for their remarkable storytelling contributions. The ceremony had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to award committee convenor Mahesh Darpan.

This annual award commemorates senior litterateur Ramakant, recognizing standout stories published in literary magazines. This year's selection committee comprised notable figures from the arts and literature sectors, ensuring the continuation of this esteemed tradition. Previously awarded writers include Neelima Singh and Ajay Prakash, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024