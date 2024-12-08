Macron Commends Heroes in Notre Dame's Rebirth
French President Emmanuel Macron praised the heroes who contributed to the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral, which reopens after being devastated by fire in 2019. At the ceremony attended by global dignitaries, Macron emphasized the cathedral's symbolic revival, signified by the ringing of its bells and the organ's harmonious music.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed heartfelt thanks to those involved in the salvation, recovery, and rebuilding of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.
During Saturday's reopening ceremony, Macron declared, 'I stand before you to express the gratitude of the French nation.' As the bells tolled once more, he heralded the moment as a renewal of hope for France and the world.
The momentous event attracted 1,500 guests, including influential figures such as President-elect Donald Trump, US first lady Jill Biden, Britain's Prince William, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marking a new chapter in the cathedral's storied history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Macron
- Notre Dame
- restoration
- cathedral
- fire
- Paris
- ceremony
- France
- world leaders
- rebirth
ALSO READ
Nvidia CEO Proclaims Advent of AI Era at HKUST Ceremony
USPL Season 3 Kicks Off with Spectacular Opening Ceremony in Florida
Perilous Strikes: Lebanon Caught in Crossfire
BJP Leader Sanjay Mishra Under Fire: Allegations of Assault in School Incident
Political Firestorm: Duterte's Dramatic Threats Shake Philippine Leadership