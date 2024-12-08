Macron Commends Heroes in Notre Dame's Rebirth

French President Emmanuel Macron conveyed heartfelt thanks to those involved in the salvation, recovery, and rebuilding of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

During Saturday's reopening ceremony, Macron declared, 'I stand before you to express the gratitude of the French nation.' As the bells tolled once more, he heralded the moment as a renewal of hope for France and the world.

The momentous event attracted 1,500 guests, including influential figures such as President-elect Donald Trump, US first lady Jill Biden, Britain's Prince William, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marking a new chapter in the cathedral's storied history.

