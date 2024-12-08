Left Menu

Grand Preparation for Maha Kumbh: Spiritual Mega Congregation

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is set to begin next month with extensive security measures, multilingual announcements, and healthcare facilities. Hosted every 12 years, this religious event invites devotees from around the world, with Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak extending an invitation to Maharashtra's leaders and public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:20 IST
Grand Preparation for Maha Kumbh: Spiritual Mega Congregation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is gearing up with strict security protocols and healthcare provisions. Scheduled to commence on January 13 and end on February 26, the event is expected to draw a massive congregation of Hindu devotees.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak personally invited Maharashtra's Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to attend, emphasizing the spiritual experience the event offers.

Pathak assured the media that comprehensive arrangements are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of both domestic and international visitors, including a newly established 100-bed hospital and announcements in multiple Indian languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024