Grand Preparation for Maha Kumbh: Spiritual Mega Congregation
The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is set to begin next month with extensive security measures, multilingual announcements, and healthcare facilities. Hosted every 12 years, this religious event invites devotees from around the world, with Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak extending an invitation to Maharashtra's leaders and public.
The upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is gearing up with strict security protocols and healthcare provisions. Scheduled to commence on January 13 and end on February 26, the event is expected to draw a massive congregation of Hindu devotees.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak personally invited Maharashtra's Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to attend, emphasizing the spiritual experience the event offers.
Pathak assured the media that comprehensive arrangements are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of both domestic and international visitors, including a newly established 100-bed hospital and announcements in multiple Indian languages.
