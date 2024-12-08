Left Menu

Tragedy at the Hornbill Festival: British Tourist Passes Away

A 67-year-old tourist from the UK died of cardiac arrest at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland. Despite prompt medical attention at a health camp, he passed away in a hospital in Kohima. The state's Tourism Department is coordinating to send his body back to the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A British tourist attending Nagaland's Hornbill Festival tragically died after suffering a cardiac arrest, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The elderly man experienced intense chest pain on Saturday evening and was swiftly taken to the festival's health camp at Naga Heritage Village Kisama for immediate care.

After being referred to a nearby hospital, he was moved to Kohima, 12 km from the festival site. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his condition later that night. State officials are assisting in repatriating his body to the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

