Tragedy at the Hornbill Festival: British Tourist Passes Away

A British tourist attending Nagaland's Hornbill Festival tragically died after suffering a cardiac arrest, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The elderly man experienced intense chest pain on Saturday evening and was swiftly taken to the festival's health camp at Naga Heritage Village Kisama for immediate care.

After being referred to a nearby hospital, he was moved to Kohima, 12 km from the festival site. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his condition later that night. State officials are assisting in repatriating his body to the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)