Run of Honor: Celebrating Army Veterans with Unity and Patriotism

The Sapta Shakti Command organized a run to honor Army veterans, featuring participants from various backgrounds, including veterans, soldiers, and para-athletes. The event, flagged off by key officials, promoted fitness and unity among citizens, concluding with celebrations honoring selfless service and patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:33 IST
The Sapta Shakti Command orchestrated a running event on a crisp winter morning to pay tribute to Army veterans for their dedication and patriotism, an official reported on Sunday.

Hosted at the Albert Hall, the run saw a diverse group of participants, including veterans, soldiers, National Cadet Corps cadets, professional runners, para-athletes, civilians, specially-abled children, and organ transplant survivors, as articulated by defence spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma. The race was flagged off by various dignitaries, including Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Minister of Information Technology and Communication, among others.

Colonel Rathore praised the participants' dedication and highlighted the importance of honoring the nation's veterans. The event, which featured timed and non-timed races, distributed up to Rs 30 lakh in prizes, promoting health, unity, and recognition of exceptional achievements, concluded with jubilant celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

