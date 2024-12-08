Left Menu

Debate Erupts Over 'Telangana Thalli' Statue Design Change

BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao accused the Congress government in Telangana of altering the 'Telangana Thalli' design out of personal vendetta. The statue's installation in the Secretariat fueled accusations of cultural ignorance. Rao urged MLAs to challenge the government's actions in the upcoming assembly session.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrasekhar Rao has claimed the Congress-led government in Telangana altered the design of 'Telangana Thalli' due to personal vendetta. According to Rao, the changes disregard the cultural and historical importance of the emblem, originally established during the Telangana statehood movement.

Rao's comments followed the installation of a new statue in the Secretariat complex, which he says deviates from the original vision. He accused the current administration of lacking awareness of Telangana's cultural heritage and acting on political selfishness. The allegations add tension ahead of the assembly's winter session.

Addressing BRS MLAs and MLCs, Rao encouraged them to confront the government's policies, which he termed as 'anti-people.' He emphasized that cultural expressions like 'Telangana Thalli' were pivotal in reviving regional identity during the statehood struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

