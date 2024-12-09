Gehena Vasisth Speaks Out Amid Ongoing Money Laundering Probe
Actor Gehena Vasisth is involved in a money laundering case investigation and recorded her statement at the Enforcement Directorate. She revealed her house was recently raided but no incriminating evidence was found. Linked with Raj Kundra in a controversial adult content case, the investigation continues.
Actor Gehena Vasisth, embroiled in a money laundering investigation, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at their Ballard Estate office on Monday. Vasisth, in her statement to ANI, detailed a recent raid at her home, disclosing, "On the 29th, my house was raided and everything was thoroughly examined. No incriminating material was discovered. My account was frozen, including mutual funds and FDs, and I was issued a summons under the PMLA section. I am here to aid the investigation as I seek transparency for the truth to reach the public."
The ongoing probe links Vasisth and entrepreneur Raj Kundra to a financial scandal involving the production and distribution of adult content via mobile apps. In 2021, Vasisth and others faced arrest by Mumbai police amid allegations of crafting and posting explicit online content. They are currently out on bail, but authorities continue to delve deeper into the case.
This high-profile case remains under scrutiny, with Vasisth's recent appearance marking a significant step in the investigation. The legal community, media, and public watch closely as new developments unfold, awaiting further insights from the involved parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
