Left Menu

Gehena Vasisth Speaks Out Amid Ongoing Money Laundering Probe

Actor Gehena Vasisth is involved in a money laundering case investigation and recorded her statement at the Enforcement Directorate. She revealed her house was recently raided but no incriminating evidence was found. Linked with Raj Kundra in a controversial adult content case, the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:34 IST
Gehena Vasisth Speaks Out Amid Ongoing Money Laundering Probe
Gehena Vasisth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Gehena Vasisth, embroiled in a money laundering investigation, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at their Ballard Estate office on Monday. Vasisth, in her statement to ANI, detailed a recent raid at her home, disclosing, "On the 29th, my house was raided and everything was thoroughly examined. No incriminating material was discovered. My account was frozen, including mutual funds and FDs, and I was issued a summons under the PMLA section. I am here to aid the investigation as I seek transparency for the truth to reach the public."

The ongoing probe links Vasisth and entrepreneur Raj Kundra to a financial scandal involving the production and distribution of adult content via mobile apps. In 2021, Vasisth and others faced arrest by Mumbai police amid allegations of crafting and posting explicit online content. They are currently out on bail, but authorities continue to delve deeper into the case.

This high-profile case remains under scrutiny, with Vasisth's recent appearance marking a significant step in the investigation. The legal community, media, and public watch closely as new developments unfold, awaiting further insights from the involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024