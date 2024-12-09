Left Menu

The Transformation Ahead: Sustainable Supply Chains in Europe’s Food Industry

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Norway

DNV, a global leader in assurance and risk management, has released a new report underscoring the urgent need for the food and beverage sector to overhaul its supply chains. The industry faces mounting pressure to achieve sustainability in response to global challenges such as climate change, shifting regulations, and evolving consumer demands.

The report, titled 'The Future of Sustainable Food Supply Chains: Spotlight on Europe's Food and Beverage Industry,' highlights that 75% of companies now rank sustainability as a top-three supply chain goal, surpassing even cost efficiency and regulatory compliance. A comprehensive approach integrating digital transformation and adherence to emerging regulations is deemed essential for future success.

Geir Fuglerud, CEO of DNV's Supply Chain & Product Assurance division, noted that global disruptions have intensified existing challenges in the sector. The report serves as a blueprint for leveraging digital innovation to balance cost efficiency and environmental responsibility, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and strategic partnerships across the supply chain.

