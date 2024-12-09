Controversial Claims on Mughal-Era Constructions

Praveen Togadia, the national president of Bajrang Dal, has stirred controversy by claiming that mosques built during the Mughal era were erected by dismantling temples. These comments were made during a program in the Bilsi area as part of his tour of western Uttar Pradesh.

Togadia's assertion includes a contentious claim of having seen a list of 12,000 temples allegedly destroyed to build mosques. The right-wing leader's remarks have sparked discussions, primarily among socio-political circles, due to their sensitive nature.

Adding to the controversy, Togadia highlighted recent violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh, following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. He questioned the motives behind the attacks and called for a government that can protect religious minorities.

