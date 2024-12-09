Left Menu

Intense Finish Looms at World Chess Championship

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh expressed disappointment after losing the 12th game to Ding Liren in the World Championships. Both players are tied with six points each, with two games remaining. Gukesh remained positive, despite missed opportunities, and discussed his strategic decisions and future game preparations.

The chess world is buzzing as Indian sensation D Gukesh faces a setback in the World Championships, conceding the 12th game to China's Ding Liren. With both contenders tied at six points each, the race is on for a thrilling conclusion with just two games remaining.

Despite his disappointment, Gukesh remains optimistic. 'Luckily, I have a rest day tomorrow, I'll just try to play good games,' he remarked. The young chess prodigy reflected on several missed chances in the second half of the match, acknowledging both players' improved gameplay compared to the first half.

Ding Liren also commented on the match dynamics. After a surprising blunder in a previous game, he emphasized the importance of preparation and support, including insights from his trainer and encouragement from his mother, which revitalized his energy for the crucial rounds ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

