Maharashtra Congress Ramps Up Grassroots Strategy

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal announced plans to reinforce the party's block units. A review report has been requested from observers within 15 days as part of a broader strategy endorsed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to enhance district-level effectiveness.

In an upcoming event on April 3, district unit chiefs from Maharashtra are slated to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, India's Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. This meeting aims to gather feedback from local leaders, ahead of the two-day AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8, which will address national challenges and organisational matters.

Sapkal highlighted the party's concerns over voter data inconsistencies in the Maharashtra assembly polls, having already approached the Election Commission of India on this matter. Since assuming leadership of the Maharashtra Congress in February, Sapkal has visited 12 districts to engage with diverse social groups and is focusing on fortifying the state Congress unit's structure, with particular emphasis on strengthening its communications, training, and research departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)