Sonali Bendre's Spiritual Journey to Ayodhya's Iconic Temple

Actor Sonali Bendre recently visited Ayodhya, participating in rituals at the Sarayu ghat and expressing admiration for the city's facilities. She witnessed the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla, attended by PM Modi. Bendre, a cancer survivor, reflected on her acting career and advocacy for cancer awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:20 IST
Sonali Bendre's Spiritual Journey to Ayodhya's Iconic Temple
Sonali Bendre (Image source: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sonali Bendre recently made a significant visit to the spiritual city of Ayodhya, where she performed aarti at the Sarayu ghat. In a conversation with the media, Bendre expressed her appreciation for the city's exceptional public facilities and arrangements, describing the experience as gratifying and noteworthy.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla, held at Ayodhya's historic temple on January 22, was a momentous event marked by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the Vedic rituals. The ceremony attracted representatives from various spiritual and religious communities, as well as individuals from diverse tribal backgrounds.

At the heart of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple is the intricately designed structure, featuring depictions of Hindu deities. The temple's Nagara style architecture is a marvel, supported by numerous pillars and doors. On the ground floor, the revered idol of Shri Ramlalla represents the deity's childhood form. In addition to her spiritual pursuits, Bendre's career journey includes significant roles in notable films and her inspiring battle with cancer, which she overcame in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

