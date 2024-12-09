Left Menu

Amy Poehler Reflects on Life-Altering Role in 'Inside Out'

Actress Amy Poehler shares how her role as Joy in the 'Inside Out' films profoundly changed her life, sparking discussions on emotions and parenting challenges. Poehler highlights the importance of understanding feelings through the lens of her character and personal experiences, emphasizing learning from younger generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:52 IST
Amy Poehler Reflects on Life-Altering Role in 'Inside Out'
Amy Poehler (Image source: X/ @TheAcademy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amy Poehler, renowned actress and comedian, recently revealed that her involvement in the 'Inside Out' movies has significantly transformed her perspective on life and emotions. During the Bring Change to Mind Revels and Revelations gala, Poehler spoke about her character Joy, from both the original 2015 film and its 2024 sequel, and the impact it had on her life's journey.

'My experience in Inside Out and its sequel has been life-changing,' Poehler stated. She elaborated on how portraying Joy prompted deep conversations about emotions and their management. 'Playing this character has helped me understand the complexities of our emotional world and the evolving dialogues surrounding mental health,' she continued, acknowledging the generational shifts in these discussions.

As a mother of two teenagers, Poehler reflected on the parallel between her character's journey and real-life parenting challenges, particularly the necessity of letting children experience their own emotions. 'You can't protect them from pain; they need to explore their feelings to discover their identity,' she shared. Poehler also described the emotional resonance of recording Joy's lines, likening it to confronting one's own inner child and future self.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024