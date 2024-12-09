Amy Poehler Reflects on Life-Altering Role in 'Inside Out'

Amy Poehler, renowned actress and comedian, recently revealed that her involvement in the 'Inside Out' movies has significantly transformed her perspective on life and emotions. During the Bring Change to Mind Revels and Revelations gala, Poehler spoke about her character Joy, from both the original 2015 film and its 2024 sequel, and the impact it had on her life's journey.

'My experience in Inside Out and its sequel has been life-changing,' Poehler stated. She elaborated on how portraying Joy prompted deep conversations about emotions and their management. 'Playing this character has helped me understand the complexities of our emotional world and the evolving dialogues surrounding mental health,' she continued, acknowledging the generational shifts in these discussions.

As a mother of two teenagers, Poehler reflected on the parallel between her character's journey and real-life parenting challenges, particularly the necessity of letting children experience their own emotions. 'You can't protect them from pain; they need to explore their feelings to discover their identity,' she shared. Poehler also described the emotional resonance of recording Joy's lines, likening it to confronting one's own inner child and future self.

