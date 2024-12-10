Left Menu

Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Shines Bright with Golden Globe Nominations

Director Payal Kapadia's debut film 'All We Imagine As Light' bags two Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and Best Direction. The film, a tale of life and love from Kerala to Mumbai, previously won the Grand Prix Award at Cannes, marking a milestone for Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:16 IST
Director Payal Kapadia's acclaimed debut film, 'All We Imagine As Light', has captured international recognition after earning two nominations for the upcoming Golden Globe Awards in 2025. The film, which previously made history as the first Indian title to win the Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival, continues to shine on the global stage.

The movie has secured nominations for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and Best Direction, putting Kapadia in contention with renowned filmmakers such as Brady Corbet and Jacques Audiard. The film tells the poignant story of two Kerala nurses navigating life's challenges in Mumbai.

Indian cinema figures, including Hansal Mehta and Anil Kapoor, have expressed pride in Kapadia's achievement. Social media has been abuzz with congratulatory messages, celebrating what Anil Kapoor described as a 'monumental recognition' of Indian storytelling prowess. The 2025 Golden Globes will be held on January 5 in Los Angeles, promising another historic night for Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

