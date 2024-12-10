Left Menu

Black Panther 6.0: A Spectacle of Unforgettable Performances and Innovation

The Black Panther 6.0 event in New Delhi showcased a captivating night of performances, celebrity appearances, and impactful brand launches. Key highlights included the launch of Repso Live app and real estate advancements by Lykans Realty. Lavish Choudhary, the visionary behind the event, aims to further elevate the series with global collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:51 IST
Black Panther 6.0: A Spectacle of Unforgettable Performances and Innovation
The sixth edition of the Black Panther 6.0 event in New Delhi exceeded expectations with its array of captivating performances, major announcements, and star appearances. Hosting an audience of over 15,000, the event celebrated talent, innovation, and entertainment.

The evening began with Manish Paul's charismatic hosting, leading into dynamic performances by Mallika Arora, Guru Randhawa, Meet Bros, Mouni Roy, Jasmine Sandlas, and the Nooran Sisters. High-energy acts from artists like Kaka and Madhur Sharma enthralled attendees, offering an electrifying mix of music, dance, and comedy.

The event's highlights included the launch of Repso Live, a pioneering app aimed at reshaping the digital landscape for youth, and the introduction of Lykans Realty, one of Dubai's fastest-growing real estate firms. Lavish Choudhary, the creative force driving Black Panther, plans to amplify future editions with international collaborations and cutting-edge entertainment experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

