Unity Against Atrocities: Hindu Leader Calls for Action

Religious leader Ramgiri Maharaj has called for urgent intervention by the Central government to halt violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh. Addressing a rally at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district collectorate, he emphasized the need for unity within the Hindu community and urged them to avoid divisions based on caste.

The protest, organized by the Sakal Hindu Janjagar Samiti, highlighted the destruction of temples and attacks on Hindus and Buddhist sites in Bangladesh. Maharaj criticized those inciting violence and questioned the inconsistency of such actions with the principles of the Indian constitution.

In light of past controversies linked to his comments on Islam, Maharaj reiterated the freedom of religious choice. The sentiment of his address resonated widely, with demonstrations echoing across cities and villages in the Marathwada region, attracting figures like Shiv Sena MLA Balaji Kalyankar.

