Unity in Diversity: Human Chain for Hindu Solidarity
Hundreds gathered at Ahmedabad's Sabarmati riverfront to form a human chain in protest against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. Organized by the Hindu Heet Raksha Samiti, the event coincided with Human Rights Day, emphasizing solidarity and urging governments to intervene for peace.
- Country:
- India
In a display of unity, hundreds of citizens assembled at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to form a 1-km-long human chain. The protest aimed to denounce the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and express solidarity with the oppressed.
The event, organized by the Hindu Heet Raksha Samiti, was supported by religious leaders, including Hindu seers, and coincided with Human Rights Day. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Vishwa Samvad Kendra also endorsed the protest.
Addressing the gathering, RSS Gujarat Prant chief Bharat Patel emphasized solidarity with Bangladeshi Hindus. He, alongside Dilipdasjee Maharaj, chief priest of Ahmedabad's Lord Jagannath temple, called for immediate government intervention to stop the violence and restore desecrated temples.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Silicon Valley Rally Calls for Justice for Hindus in Canada and Bangladesh
Jaipur Police Crackdown: 11 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Stay
Youth Visions Unveiled: World Bank Hosts Wall Art Exhibition Showcasing Bangladesh’s Future
Strengthening Security Along the India-Bangladesh Border: A Top Official's Visit
Tensions Rise as ISKCON Leader's Arrest Sparks Protests in Bangladesh