Unity in Diversity: Human Chain for Hindu Solidarity

In a display of unity, hundreds of citizens assembled at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to form a 1-km-long human chain. The protest aimed to denounce the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh and express solidarity with the oppressed.

The event, organized by the Hindu Heet Raksha Samiti, was supported by religious leaders, including Hindu seers, and coincided with Human Rights Day. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Vishwa Samvad Kendra also endorsed the protest.

Addressing the gathering, RSS Gujarat Prant chief Bharat Patel emphasized solidarity with Bangladeshi Hindus. He, alongside Dilipdasjee Maharaj, chief priest of Ahmedabad's Lord Jagannath temple, called for immediate government intervention to stop the violence and restore desecrated temples.

