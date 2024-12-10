Vidya Balan Advocates for Women Entrepreneurs at TiE Global Summit
Actor Vidya Balan expressed astonishment over claims of difficulties in funding female-led initiatives at the TiE Global Summit 2024. She advocated for companies to support women entrepreneurs, emphasizing their management skills both in homes and businesses. Balan highlighted the need for perseverance and support from families.
Actor Vidya Balan, in an impassioned speech at the TiE Global Summit 2024 in Bengaluru, expressed shock at the notion that funding for women-led ventures is often deemed challenging. Speaking at a session themed 'Entrepreneurship Through the Lens of Storytellers,' Balan highlighted the invaluable management skills women provide in familial structures.
Balan urged for equitable opportunities, suggesting corporate support for female entrepreneurs until a level playing field is achieved. 'Perhaps, every company should pledge to fund some women entrepreneurs,' she remarked, adding that familial backing is crucial for women's professional advancement.
Her husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, shared insights into the motivational role of anticipation and nervousness, describing them as essential driving forces in creative endeavors. The session, moderated by TiE Bangalore's Madan Padaki, delved into themes of resilience and persistence in overcoming challenges.
