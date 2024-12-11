Left Menu

Kapoor Legacy Commemorated: A Century of Raj Kapoor

The Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate the late Raj Kapoor's centenary. The family expressed gratitude for the invitation to honor the cinema legend's legacy with a film festival spanning across 135 cinemas in 40 cities, showcasing his iconic works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 11:27 IST
Kapoor Legacy Commemorated: A Century of Raj Kapoor
Raj Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous meeting, the Kapoor family, including Bollywood stars Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for commemorating their grandfather, Raj Kapoor's, centenary. Modi warmly welcomed the family as they prepared for the extensive film festival honoring the cinematic icon.

Scheduled from December 13 to 15, 2024, the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, organized by PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation, will feature a retrospective of Kapoor's most celebrated works across 135 cinemas in 40 cities, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema history.

Raj Kapoor, remembered for classics like 'Awara' and 'Shree 420', contributed vastly to the film industry as an actor, director, and producer. His enduring influence continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences worldwide. The Kapoor family is hopeful that PM Modi will attend the festival, further elevating the celebration of their revered forebear's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024