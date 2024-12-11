Kapoor Legacy Commemorated: A Century of Raj Kapoor

In a momentous meeting, the Kapoor family, including Bollywood stars Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for commemorating their grandfather, Raj Kapoor's, centenary. Modi warmly welcomed the family as they prepared for the extensive film festival honoring the cinematic icon.

Scheduled from December 13 to 15, 2024, the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, organized by PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation, will feature a retrospective of Kapoor's most celebrated works across 135 cinemas in 40 cities, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema history.

Raj Kapoor, remembered for classics like 'Awara' and 'Shree 420', contributed vastly to the film industry as an actor, director, and producer. His enduring influence continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences worldwide. The Kapoor family is hopeful that PM Modi will attend the festival, further elevating the celebration of their revered forebear's legacy.

