Cricketers' Social Media Surge: Rising Popularity Explored

In 2024, top cricketers experienced significant Instagram follower growth influenced by major tournaments and personal achievements. The likes of Surya Kumar Yadav and Shubman Gill saw substantial rises, driven by awards, performances, and controversies. Media influence, including big news and interviews, also played a crucial role in follower increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:56 IST
Shubman Gill (Photo: Glamorgan Cricket/ Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
In 2024, cricketers demonstrated notable Instagram follower growth, heavily influenced by their performances in major tournaments and individual achievements. Surya Kumar Yadav, for instance, saw a substantial rise in followers following his ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year award and subsequent World Cup exploits, despite not being in India's ODI squad. Controversies like allegations from Pakistani fans further boosted his popularity, as Indian fans rallied in his defense.

Shubmaan Gill's social media popularity surged after his captaincy appointment and record-breaking IPL performances. A deepfake video involving Virat Kohli spiked interest, temporarily inflating his follower count. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant's recovery narrative and consistent performances post-injury kept his audience engaged, despite some scuffles related to IPL conduct violations.

Overall, sporting accomplishments and media portrayal significantly affected audience growth. As evidenced, exploiting one's personal brand via strategic online activities can augment a cricketer’s popularity, as highlighted by the betting company 1xBet, a major player with partnerships across elite sports teams and events worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

