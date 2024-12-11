Left Menu

Celebrating a Century: Raj Kapoor's Legacy Honored by Bollywood and PM Modi

Bollywood's Kapoor family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the upcoming centenary of cinema legend Raj Kapoor, born December 14, 1924. Spanning multiple cities, a film festival will pay tribute to Kapoor's iconic contributions to Indian cinema, showcasing his films and enduring legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for cinema legend Raj Kapoor's centenary, scheduled for December 14, 2024, members of the Kapoor family met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, alongside family members including Ranbir Kapoor, expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the invitation to honor their grandfather's legacy.

The meeting took place on Tuesday in New Delhi, with key members of the Kapoor clan extending an invitation to Modi for the Raj Kapoor Film Festival. Organized by PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation, the festival will span 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to 15, celebrating Kapoor's contributions to Indian cinema.

Kareena Kapoor Khan highlighted the significance of honoring Raj Kapoor's timeless impact on cinema, expressing earnest appreciation for Modi's support. The Kapoor family hopes that the festival will not only pay tribute to Kapoor's artistic vision but also inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

