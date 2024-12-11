Celebrating a Century: Raj Kapoor's Legacy Honored by Bollywood and PM Modi

In preparation for cinema legend Raj Kapoor's centenary, scheduled for December 14, 2024, members of the Kapoor family met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, alongside family members including Ranbir Kapoor, expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the invitation to honor their grandfather's legacy.

The meeting took place on Tuesday in New Delhi, with key members of the Kapoor clan extending an invitation to Modi for the Raj Kapoor Film Festival. Organized by PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation, the festival will span 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to 15, celebrating Kapoor's contributions to Indian cinema.

Kareena Kapoor Khan highlighted the significance of honoring Raj Kapoor's timeless impact on cinema, expressing earnest appreciation for Modi's support. The Kapoor family hopes that the festival will not only pay tribute to Kapoor's artistic vision but also inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)