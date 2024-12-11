Nepal-India Tourism Meet 2023: A New Dawn for Maha Kumbh Promotion
The inaugural Nepal-India Tourism Meet aimed to promote Maha Kumbh 2025 and enhance tourism ties between Nepal and India. Officials emphasized leveraging sector potential and forging business connections. The event highlighted cross-border tourism and discussed improving connectivity, especially in remote areas, to boost tourism exchange.
Nepal and India jointly hosted the first-ever tourism meet to promote the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025, an event poised to strengthen tourism ties and economic collaboration between the neighboring countries. Officials discussed maximizing the sector's potential and emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation.
The Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu spearheaded this initiative. They focused on the Maha Kumbh event in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, with a strong focus on creating business-to-business connections to actualize circuit tourism between the two nations.
Highlighting cross-border tourism's significant yet underreported impact on Nepal's economy, officials underscored the need for improved connectivity, particularly in remote regions. The NTB orchestrated a familiarization trip for Indian delegates, fostering firsthand exploration of Nepal's tourist offerings.
