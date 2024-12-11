Abhivyakti Edition-6: Celebrating Artistic Diversity in Gujarat
The 6th Edition of 'Abhivyakti - The City Arts Project' concluded successfully with over 3.24 lakh attendees. This cultural fest, organized by the UNM Foundation, featured diverse performances and included participation from various social groups. The next edition is set to start on November 21, 2025.
- Country:
- India
The 6th Edition of 'Abhivyakti - The City Arts Project', Gujarat's most extensive art and culture event, wrapped up with a record attendance of 3.24 lakh visitors. Organized by the UNM Foundation, part of Mehta Family's Torrent Group, the event saw art aficionados enjoying a range of performances across multiple genres.
Spanning 16 days starting November 21, the festival was a vibrant display of creativity, drawing art lovers of all ages. Anusandhan NGO from Sabarmati brought over 20 underprivileged kids, while senior citizens from local old age homes also participated, underscoring the festival's inclusive nature.
With the current edition surpassing previous participation records, plans for the 7th edition are already underway, beginning November 21, 2025. The event aims to continue serving as a platform for celebrating cultural heritage and artistic innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harmony on the Ghats: Mahindra Kabira Festival 2023 Awaits
Sanjeev Kapoor Shines at Mantri Shopping Festival with Gourmet Masterclass
Laughs and Good Deeds: The International Clown Festival Returns
Melo-Tea Festival: A Symphony of Culture and Revival in Darjeeling
Usool Band to Electrify Doon Music Festival with Sufi Rock Fusion