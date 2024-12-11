Abhivyakti Edition-6: Celebrating Artistic Diversity in Gujarat

The 6th Edition of 'Abhivyakti - The City Arts Project', Gujarat's most extensive art and culture event, wrapped up with a record attendance of 3.24 lakh visitors. Organized by the UNM Foundation, part of Mehta Family's Torrent Group, the event saw art aficionados enjoying a range of performances across multiple genres.

Spanning 16 days starting November 21, the festival was a vibrant display of creativity, drawing art lovers of all ages. Anusandhan NGO from Sabarmati brought over 20 underprivileged kids, while senior citizens from local old age homes also participated, underscoring the festival's inclusive nature.

With the current edition surpassing previous participation records, plans for the 7th edition are already underway, beginning November 21, 2025. The event aims to continue serving as a platform for celebrating cultural heritage and artistic innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)