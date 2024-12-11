Left Menu

Tributes to Tamil Luminary: Celebrating Mahakavi Subramania Bharati's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent leaders pay tribute to Mahakavi Subramania Bharati on his 143rd birth anniversary by releasing his complete works. Bharati, celebrated as the father of modern Tamil literature, made lasting impacts with his poetry and thoughts on India's freedom and societal reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Tamil Nadu's Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, commemorated the 143rd birth anniversary of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati. This tribute included the unveiling of the complete works of the renowned Tamil poet and freedom fighter, which took place at Modi's residence in New Delhi.

In his address, Modi noted the culmination of decades-long efforts to compile and publish Bharati's works in 21 volumes, praising Seeni Viswanathan for his dedication. Modi emphasized Bharati's vision for a prosperous India, an enduring inspiration for generations. The PM described Bharati as a literary treasure of Tamil language.

Governor Ravi and CM Stalin, along with other leaders, joined in highlighting Bharati's role in advocating for Tamil language, society, and women's rights. Union Minister L Murugan highlighted Modi's role in promoting Tamil globally, including setting up cultural initiatives and participating in Tamil cultural events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

