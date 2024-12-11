Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Unveils Welfare Drive Amid Celebrations

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, launched two initiatives to boost development and connect citizens with welfare schemes. The 'Jankalyan Parv' and 'Mukhyamantri Jankalyan Abhiyan' aim to increase civic development foundations and create awareness. The launch coincided with International Gita Jayanti, emphasizing cultural and welfare activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh marked its one-year tenure with the launch of two significant initiatives spearheaded by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Highlighting the achievements of his administration, Yadav unveiled the 'Jankalyan Parv' (public welfare festival) and 'Mukhyamantri Jankalyan Abhiyan' (public welfare campaign).

Speaking at a function in Bhopal, Yadav emphasized the dual goals of these programs: to boost civic development and to link more citizens with government welfare schemes. The 'Jankalyan Parv' will feature foundation stone-layings for numerous projects from December 11 to 26, while the 'Jankalyan Abhiyan' will conduct a survey identifying eligible beneficiaries between December 11 and January 26.

Coinciding with International Gita Jayanti, the launch also included celebrations of cultural significance. The Chief Minister transferred significant funds to various welfare beneficiaries and honored participants who set a new Guinness World Record for reciting the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, stressing the cultural auspices of the initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

