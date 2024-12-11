Gukesh and Liren Neck-and-Neck in World Chess Championship

In an electrifying match at the World Chess Championship, Indian challenger D Gukesh and reigning champion Ding Liren from China played to a draw in the 13th game. The scoreboard remains level at 6.5 points each as both players inch towards the coveted title.

The draw followed an intense sequence where Liren, 32, won the initial game and 18-year-old Gukesh clinched victory in the third game. Seven consecutive draws ensued, showcasing the tenacity and skill of both players.

Gukesh managed to break the series of deadlocks in the 11th game, temporarily seizing a 6-5 lead, only for Liren to equalize in the 12th, stunning the Indian prodigy and setting the stage for a gripping conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)