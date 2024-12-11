Left Menu

Unearthed History: The Discovery of Andrew Jackson's Hidden Slave Cemetery

A long-lost cemetery containing the remains of enslaved people who lived at President Andrew Jackson's plantation has been discovered. The site is believed to contain at least 28 graves and will be included in public tours. Efforts are underway to involve descendants in memorial decisions.

An astonishing discovery has been made at The Hermitage, the estate of the seventh U.S. president, Andrew Jackson. The site believed to be a lost slave cemetery has been uncovered, shedding light on a tragic yet crucial chapter of American history. Unmarked and hidden for decades, the graveyard may hold the remains of at least 28 individuals.

The journey to this find began with hints from a 1930s agricultural report, suggesting an uncultivated area likely to house graves. This led to a meticulous survey and search on the 1000-acre property, supported by the keen interest of an anonymous donor. With modern technology like ground-penetrating radar, archaeologist James Greene confirmed the cemetery's existence.

Plans to open the site for public tours are now underway. However, access is currently restricted as the Andrew Jackson Foundation considers how best to commemorate this part of its history. An advisory committee, including historians and descendants of the enslaved, will shape the future narrative of this sacred ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

